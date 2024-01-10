Navigating the Volatility of RenovoRx Inc’s (RNXT) Stock

The stock of RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) has gone down by -30.30% for the week, with a 122.62% rise in the past month and a 15.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.20% for RNXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.17% for RNXT stock, with a simple moving average of -22.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RNXT is 8.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNXT on January 10, 2024 was 76.88K shares.

RNXT) stock’s latest price update

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT)’s stock price has plunge by -19.30relation to previous closing price of 1.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -30.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that LOS ALTOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, today announced that CEO, Shaun Bagai, will present at the ROTH MKM Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York on October 12, 2023. Register here. Moderated by Scott Henry, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst & Head of Pharmaceuticals Research at ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, will conduct a fireside c.

RNXT Trading at 41.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.53%, as shares surge +122.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNXT fell by -30.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2158. In addition, RenovoRx Inc saw -39.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNXT starting from Nelms Angela, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Oct 03. After this action, Nelms Angela now owns 1,100 shares of RenovoRx Inc, valued at $1,151 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNXT

The total capital return value is set at -92.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.94. Equity return is now at value -224.70, with -143.49 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.