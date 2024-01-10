Navigating the Volatility of Manulife Financial Corp.’s (MFC) Stock

In the past week, MFC stock has gone down by -1.33%, with a monthly gain of 8.51% and a quarterly surge of 17.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Manulife Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for MFC’s stock, with a 12.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) is $30.40, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.80B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on January 10, 2024 was 3.17M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) has decreased by -1.64 when compared to last closing price of 21.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

MFC Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.59. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw -2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.41, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.