Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Natera Inc (NTRA) has gone up by 6.75% for the week, with a 14.08% rise in the past month and a 53.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.85% for NTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.90% for NTRA’s stock, with a 29.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NTRA is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTRA is $74.41, which is $8.31 above the current market price. The public float for NTRA is 111.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.98% of that float. The average trading volume for NTRA on January 10, 2024 was 1.33M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 64.85, however, the company has experienced a 6.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Natera is a leading company in the field of molecular diagnostics, capitalizing on the growing potential and widespread application in modern healthcare. The company has a proven track record and established trust in the technology, offering investors an opportunity to monetize population cancer screening and diagnostics. Natera stands at the forefront of the transformative shift in non-invasive prenatal screening and has the potential to tap into its growing potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $85 based on the research report published on December 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NTRA Trading at 22.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.54. In addition, Natera Inc saw 5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Sheena Jonathan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $60.30 back on Jan 03. After this action, Sheena Jonathan now owns 469,743 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $301,499 using the latest closing price.

Sheena Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER of Natera Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $60.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Sheena Jonathan is holding 21,155 shares at $60,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -87.12, with -40.67 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natera Inc (NTRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.