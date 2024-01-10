Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.82 in relation to its previous close of 13.04. However, the company has experienced a 11.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) stock finished the day up by about 10%. Today, the electric vehicle (EV) company debuted its FIVE RS production design at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Is It Worth Investing in Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MULN is 3.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.46% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of MULN was 1.32M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN’s stock has seen a 11.35% increase for the week, with a -8.21% drop in the past month and a -67.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.22% for Mullen Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.57% for MULN’s stock, with a -97.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MULN Trading at -19.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN rose by +11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw 0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93. Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -54.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.