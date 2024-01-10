MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, MPLX stock has gone up by 1.75%, with a monthly gain of 4.01% and a quarterly surge of 5.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.99% for MPLX LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for MPLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for MPLX LP (MPLX) by analysts is $40.84, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 339.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of MPLX was 1.79M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has soared by 0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 37.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2024-01-06 that While another off-the-radar stock pays an 8.21% dividend, this could be a total return home run.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.49. In addition, MPLX LP saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 27.26, with 10.04 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 152.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.