MP Materials Corporation (MP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) is above average at 32.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MP is 143.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MP on January 10, 2024 was 2.76M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MP) stock’s latest price update

MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.01 in relation to its previous close of 18.59. However, the company has experienced a -8.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that MP’s stock price peaked in 2022 and has been in a downtrend along with NdPr prices. Investors are pricing off results rather than potential. MP is an American supply chain independence play as it is a leading company in rare earth minerals, where China has a large market share. MP is fairly valued considering its processing capabilities expansion and planned production volumes increase. Other potential upsides, e.g. US/China tensions and demand potentially outstripping supply, are currently provided for “free”.

MP’s Market Performance

MP Materials Corporation (MP) has seen a -8.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.34% gain in the past month and a 7.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for MP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.12% for MP’s stock, with a -13.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MP Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.68. In addition, MP Materials Corporation saw -9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MP starting from Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $20.69 back on May 31. After this action, Rosenthal Michael Stuart now owns 126,622 shares of MP Materials Corporation, valued at $103,450 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of MP Materials Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Rosenthal Michael Stuart is holding 121,622 shares at $126,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.14 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for MP Materials Corporation stands at +54.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 8.22, with 4.77 for asset returns.

Based on MP Materials Corporation (MP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MP Materials Corporation (MP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.