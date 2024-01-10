Modular Medical Inc (MODD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MODD is 18.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of MODD was 64.29K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MODD) stock’s latest price update

Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MODD)’s stock price has plunge by -12.15relation to previous closing price of 2.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-14 that SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) (“Modular Medical” or the “Company”), a development-stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company’s 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Jeb Besser, CEO, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors throughout the day.

MODD’s Market Performance

Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has experienced a -13.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.99% rise in the past month, and a 84.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.90% for MODD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.44% for MODD’s stock, with a 48.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MODD Trading at 30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODD fell by -13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Modular Medical Inc saw 3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODD starting from Sheibley Philip Brent, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Nov 01. After this action, Sheibley Philip Brent now owns 46,139 shares of Modular Medical Inc, valued at $12,900 using the latest closing price.

MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC, the Director by Deputization of Modular Medical Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that MANCHESTER MANAGEMENT CO LLC is holding 144,750 shares at $21,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODD

The total capital return value is set at -177.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -183.31. Equity return is now at value -158.99, with -138.16 for asset returns.

Based on Modular Medical Inc (MODD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.34. Total debt to assets is 21.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Modular Medical Inc (MODD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.