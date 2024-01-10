Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) by analysts is $1.95, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for MPU is 26.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of MPU was 67.12K shares.

MPU) stock’s latest price update

Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX: MPU)’s stock price has increased by 8.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.56. However, the company has seen a 18.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPU’s Market Performance

Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has seen a 18.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.65% gain in the past month and a 95.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for MPU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.71% for MPU stock, with a simple moving average of 32.77% for the last 200 days.

MPU Trading at 41.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares surge +17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +18.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4817. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp saw 20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp stands at -439.24. The total capital return value is set at -38.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.54. Equity return is now at value -97.96, with -85.96 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mega Matrix Corp (MPU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.