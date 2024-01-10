Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has dropped by -0.77 compared to previous close of 228.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Marriott (MAR) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) is $217.35, which is -$9.48 below the current market price. The public float for MAR is 247.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on January 10, 2024 was 1.53M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has seen a 2.09% increase in the past week, with a 8.87% rise in the past month, and a 16.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for MAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $220 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MAR Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.64. In addition, Marriott International, Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Capuano Anthony, who sale 46,000 shares at the price of $216.49 back on Dec 12. After this action, Capuano Anthony now owns 54,317 shares of Marriott International, Inc., valued at $9,958,540 using the latest closing price.

Lee Felitia, the Controller and CAO of Marriott International, Inc., sale 570 shares at $210.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Lee Felitia is holding 2,793 shares at $119,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+21.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 1446.77, with 11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.