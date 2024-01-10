Manchester United Plc. (MANU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) has jumped by 2.56 compared to previous close of 20.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-27 that Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) holds the ability to force Jim Ratcliffe to divest his ownership in the club within the first 18 months of finalising the deal, new filings revealed. The conditions required to trigger this provision were not specified.

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MANU is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MANU is $20.17, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 50.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.93% of that float. The average trading volume for MANU on January 10, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU’s stock has seen a 3.43% increase for the week, with a 7.54% rise in the past month and a 10.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Manchester United Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.88% for MANU’s stock, with a 1.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MANU Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.92. In addition, Manchester United Plc. saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.54 for the present operating margin

-4.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United Plc. stands at -4.42. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -23.81, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United Plc. (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 598.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.68. Total debt to assets is 47.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 495.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.