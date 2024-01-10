Make Informed Decisions with Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Stock Updates

The stock of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has seen a -11.52% decrease in the past week, with a 1.13% gain in the past month, and a -0.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for SQM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for SQM’s stock, with a -18.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SQM is $65205.28, which is $21.08 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume for SQM on January 10, 2024 was 1.72M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.72 in relation to its previous close of 54.06. However, the company has experienced a -11.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2024-01-08 that Mines can’t migrate but capital can and that appears to be what’s happening at SQM, Chile’s world-class producer of lithium for electric vehicles (EVs), but also a business with an increasing focus on Australia.

SQM Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.78. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 60.09, with 27.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.