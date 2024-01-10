Make Informed Decisions with Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) Stock Updates

In the past week, WTER stock has gone up by 7.17%, with a monthly decline of -7.07% and a quarterly surge of 15.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for Alkaline Water Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for WTER’s stock, with a -71.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) is $11250.00, which is $11249.72 above the current market price. The public float for WTER is 12.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTER on January 10, 2024 was 510.76K shares.

WTER) stock’s latest price update

Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER)’s stock price has increased by 9.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a 7.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-12-28 that Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) and Benson Hill (BHIL) are low-priced and well-ranked consumer staple companies, which look well-placed for 2023 on the back of their robust fundamentals.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WTER Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2730. In addition, Alkaline Water Company Inc saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.54 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkaline Water Company Inc stands at -42.97. Equity return is now at value -680.90, with -103.98 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.83 and the total asset turnover is 3.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.