Macerich Co. (MAC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Macerich Co. (MAC) is $13.54, which is -$1.89 below the current market price. The public float for MAC is 213.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAC on January 10, 2024 was 1.91M shares.

MAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) has jumped by 0.26 compared to previous close of 15.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHAT: Macerich (NYSE: MAC) Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MAC’s Market Performance

Macerich Co. (MAC) has experienced a -0.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.16% rise in the past month, and a 45.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for MAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for MAC’s stock, with a 35.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MAC Trading at 21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.28. In addition, Macerich Co. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -12.58, with -4.28 for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co. (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.83. Total debt to assets is 57.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Macerich Co. (MAC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.