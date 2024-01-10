Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.69 in relation to its previous close of 3.25. However, the company has experienced a -4.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that For the ultimate contrarian, few market categories exist that induce white-knuckled pressure quite like stocks with high short interest. At its most simplistic level, bullish traders targeting highly shorted securities believe that the underlying volatility has gone too far.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc (NASDAQ: LTRY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LTRY is 2.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LTRY on January 10, 2024 was 266.04K shares.

LTRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) has seen a -4.97% decrease in the past week, with a 51.77% rise in the past month, and a -8.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 37.04% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.71% for LTRY’s stock, with a -33.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTRY Trading at 42.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares surge +53.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Lottery.com Inc saw 5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on May 23. After this action, ALD Holdings Group, LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc, valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd., the 10% Owner of Lottery.com Inc, sale 2,500,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. is holding 10,118,257 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.93 for the present operating margin

-593.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc stands at -885.13. The total capital return value is set at -67.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.67. Equity return is now at value -25.78, with -15.67 for asset returns.

Based on Lottery.com Inc (LTRY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lottery.com Inc (LTRY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.