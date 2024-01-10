Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) has plunged by -2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 6.11, but the company has seen a -5.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that The EV sector has quickly evolved into a hotbed of investment opportunities, with EV stocks frequently outperforming market expectations. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has long been synonymous with EV innovation, but the competition in the market has been intensifying impressively.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LAC is 161.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on January 10, 2024 was 2.63M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stock saw a decrease of -5.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -45.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.49% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LAC Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -5.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.69. Total debt to assets is 20.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.