LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPL is 1.45.

The public float for LPL is 715.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPL on January 10, 2024 was 291.17K shares.

The stock of LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (NYSE: LPL) has decreased by -3.51 when compared to last closing price of 5.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that LG Display (LPL) is planning to showcase an array of its latest Gaming OLED screens during the Consumer Electronics Show 2024.

LPL’s Market Performance

LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) has experienced a 3.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.75% rise in the past month, and a 20.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for LPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.20% for LPL’s stock, with a -2.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPL Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPL rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, LG Display Co Ltd. ADR saw 8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPL

Equity return is now at value -50.12, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.