LendingClub Corp’s (LC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LC stock has gone up by 0.69%, with a monthly gain of 27.67% and a quarterly surge of 51.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for LendingClub Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.04% for LC’s stock, with a 18.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Right Now?

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LC is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for LC is 105.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LC on January 10, 2024 was 1.51M shares.

LC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has dropped by -1.36 compared to previous close of 8.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that LendingClub (LC) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of LC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LC Trading at 28.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +26.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LC rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, LendingClub Corp saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LC starting from Selleck Erin, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.24 back on Oct 31. After this action, Selleck Erin now owns 45,135 shares of LendingClub Corp, valued at $52,425 using the latest closing price.

Morris John C., the Director of LendingClub Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Morris John C. is holding 183,667 shares at $52,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.88 for the present operating margin

+91.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingClub Corp stands at +22.97. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.11. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on LendingClub Corp (LC), the company’s capital structure generated 17.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.13. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -122.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LendingClub Corp (LC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.