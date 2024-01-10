Lazard Inc. (LAZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lazard Inc. (NYSE: LAZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.76 in comparison to its previous close of 38.20, however, the company has experienced a 4.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-08 that Ron Temple, Lazard chief market strategist, joins ‘Money Movers’ to discuss whether the Federal Reserve has won its battle against inflation, if the economy needs to be in poor condition for the Fed to cut rates, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Lazard Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAZ is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LAZ is 83.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZ on January 10, 2024 was 908.12K shares.

LAZ’s Market Performance

LAZ stock saw an increase of 4.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.29% and a quarterly increase of 27.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Lazard Inc. (LAZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.13% for LAZ’s stock, with a 19.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZ stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for LAZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAZ in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $42 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LAZ Trading at 21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +16.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.33. In addition, Lazard Inc. saw 8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Inc. stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value -21.82, with -1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Inc. (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lazard Inc. (LAZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.