Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has decreased by -3.42 when compared to last closing price of 65.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) concluded the recent trading session at $64.49, signifying a +0.25% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LNTH is $94.30, which is $33.03 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 67.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume for LNTH on January 10, 2024 was 1.15M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has seen a -0.05% decrease in the past week, with a -7.97% drop in the past month, and a -9.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for LNTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.80% for LNTH’s stock, with a -17.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LNTH Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.03. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Marshall Robert J. Jr., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $78.24 back on Dec 15. After this action, Marshall Robert J. Jr. now owns 103,170 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc, valued at $782,400 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc, sale 341 shares at $75.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 59,085 shares at $25,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.