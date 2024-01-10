Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has increased by 7.80 when compared to last closing price of 26.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation (TPD), today announced the Company will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO, will provide an overview of the Company’s progress and anticipated milestones for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KYMR is 48.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.03% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of KYMR was 961.70K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has seen a 12.35% increase in the past week, with a 20.27% rise in the past month, and a 104.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for KYMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.19% for KYMR stock, with a simple moving average of 26.54% for the last 200 days.

KYMR Trading at 39.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.87%, as shares surge +23.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR rose by +12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.44. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc saw 11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Chiniara Ellen, who sale 3,295 shares at the price of $22.58 back on Jan 04. After this action, Chiniara Ellen now owns 34,205 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $74,416 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 197,699 shares at $14.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 2,656,191 shares at $2,781,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.37 for the present operating margin

+93.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc stands at -330.60. The total capital return value is set at -32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.67. Equity return is now at value -36.87, with -28.12 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.