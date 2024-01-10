Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) is 23.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMB is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) is $129.32, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for KMB is 337.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On January 10, 2024, KMB’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 123.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that The latest trading day saw Kimberly-Clark (KMB) settling at $123.21, representing a +0.79% change from its previous close.

KMB’s Market Performance

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has experienced a 1.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.77% rise in the past month, and a 4.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for KMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for KMB’s stock, with a -4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KMB Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.25. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp. saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Melucci Jeffrey P., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $121.71 back on Nov 29. After this action, Melucci Jeffrey P. now owns 25,169 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp., valued at $365,130 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Zackery A, the Chief Digital & Technology Off of Kimberly-Clark Corp., sale 3,020 shares at $119.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Hicks Zackery A is holding 0 shares at $360,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 315.49, with 10.07 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.