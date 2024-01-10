James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) has decreased by -6.66 when compared to last closing price of 9.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brett Shirreffs – Head-Investor Relations Frank D’Orazio – Chief Executive Officer Sarah Doran – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Hughes – Truist Matt Carletti – JMP Securities Tracy Benguigui – Barclays Brian Meredith – UBS Meyer Shields – KBW Casey Alexander – Compass Point Operator Welcome, everyone, to the James River Group Quarter Three 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) is above average at 5.54x. The 36-month beta value for JRVR is also noteworthy at 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JRVR is $13.38, which is $4.97 above than the current price. The public float for JRVR is 36.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.32% of that float. The average trading volume of JRVR on January 10, 2024 was 879.41K shares.

JRVR’s Market Performance

JRVR stock saw a decrease of -8.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.58% for JRVR’s stock, with a -47.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JRVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JRVR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for JRVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JRVR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $15 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JRVR Trading at -16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JRVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JRVR fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, James River Group Holdings Ltd saw -8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JRVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for James River Group Holdings Ltd stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.92. Equity return is now at value 10.23, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR), the company’s capital structure generated 47.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.18. Total debt to assets is 10.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.