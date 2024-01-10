Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ISPR) has plunged by -8.51 when compared to previous closing price of 12.46, but the company has seen a -6.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ispire Technology Inc. (“Ispire” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, announced today that it will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Ispire Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ISPR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ISPR is 11.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.11% of that float. The average trading volume for ISPR on January 10, 2024 was 163.89K shares.

ISPR’s Market Performance

ISPR’s stock has seen a -6.56% decrease for the week, with a -0.44% drop in the past month and a 23.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.19% for Ispire Technology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for ISPR’s stock, with a 21.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISPR Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPR fell by -6.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Ispire Technology Inc saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+18.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ispire Technology Inc stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -19.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.23.

Based on Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.06. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ispire Technology Inc (ISPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.