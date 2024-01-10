International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.80 in relation to previous closing price of 26.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that IGT (IGT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is above average at 53.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is $34.00, which is $8.39 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 106.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IGT on January 10, 2024 was 1.38M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT stock saw a decrease of -6.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.57% for IGT’s stock, with a -11.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $29 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

IGT Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.05. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 6.45, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.