Insulet Corporation (PODD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PODD is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PODD is $231.52, which is $26.84 above the current market price. The public float for PODD is 69.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for PODD on January 10, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

PODD) stock’s latest price update

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 202.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-09 that Each earnings reporting season, you can count on a flurry of articles with headlines saying companies “beat” consensus estimates for quarterly profits. But that “success” alone means nothing.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD’s stock has fallen by -2.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.21% and a quarterly rise of 41.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Insulet Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.49% for PODD’s stock, with a -12.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $238 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PODD Trading at 10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.28. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from BORIO LUCIANA, who sale 72 shares at the price of $207.08 back on Dec 15. After this action, BORIO LUCIANA now owns 2,278 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $14,910 using the latest closing price.

Petrovic Shacey, the Director of Insulet Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $164.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Petrovic Shacey is holding 2,567 shares at $3,286,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 23.18, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 300.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.05. Total debt to assets is 63.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.