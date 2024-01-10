Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) is 59.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRT is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) is $17.31, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for IRT is 223.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On January 10, 2024, IRT’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 15.15. However, the company has experienced a -3.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Independence Realty’s (IRT) recent property sales underscore the company’s dedication to its strategic objectives, including portfolio optimization and debt reduction.

IRT’s Market Performance

IRT’s stock has fallen by -3.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.25% and a quarterly rise of 5.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Independence Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for IRT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IRT Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc stands at +18.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.