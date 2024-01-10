Incyte Corp. (INCY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Incyte Corp. (INCY) by analysts is $75.85, which is $11.47 above the current market price. The public float for INCY is 221.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of INCY was 1.94M shares.

INCY) stock’s latest price update

Incyte Corp. (NASDAQ: INCY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.19 in comparison to its previous close of 65.82, however, the company has experienced a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-09 that Each earnings reporting season, you can count on a flurry of articles with headlines saying companies “beat” consensus estimates for quarterly profits. But that “success” alone means nothing.

INCY’s Market Performance

Incyte Corp. (INCY) has seen a -1.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.67% gain in the past month and a 13.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for INCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for INCY’s stock, with a 2.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $78 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

INCY Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.04. In addition, Incyte Corp. saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from Stein Steven H, who sale 7,365 shares at the price of $65.51 back on Jan 03. After this action, Stein Steven H now owns 90,218 shares of Incyte Corp., valued at $482,481 using the latest closing price.

Iyengar Vijay K, the EVP, GMAPPS of Incyte Corp., sale 657 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Iyengar Vijay K is holding 43,412 shares at $42,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corp. stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 7.14 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corp. (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Incyte Corp. (INCY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.