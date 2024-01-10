Immunic Inc (IMUX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMUX is 2.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMUX is 38.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. On January 10, 2024, IMUX’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX)’s stock price has plunge by -6.18relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-05 that Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares took off after the biotechnology firm announced it would be raising up to $240 million in a private placement. Immunic stock was up 11.2% at US$1.58 before Friday’s opening bell.

IMUX’s Market Performance

Immunic Inc (IMUX) has seen a -11.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month and a -18.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.27% for IMUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.58% for IMUX stock, with a simple moving average of -19.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IMUX Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4013. In addition, Immunic Inc saw -14.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Whaley Glenn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on May 15. After this action, Whaley Glenn now owns 25,510 shares of Immunic Inc, valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

The total capital return value is set at -71.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.36. Equity return is now at value -163.49, with -136.67 for asset returns.

Based on Immunic Inc (IMUX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immunic Inc (IMUX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.