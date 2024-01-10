Immatics N.V (IMTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMTX is 50.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.22% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of IMTX was 475.96K shares.

IMTX stock's latest price update

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX)’s stock price has plunge by 12.27relation to previous closing price of 10.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Immatics (IMTX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

IMTX’s Market Performance

Immatics N.V (IMTX) has seen a 13.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.43% gain in the past month and a 22.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for IMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.78% for IMTX’s stock, with a 20.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTX Trading at 31.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +31.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Immatics N.V saw 15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 18.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.55.

Based on Immatics N.V (IMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.87. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Immatics N.V (IMTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.