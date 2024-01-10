iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ICCT is 7.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of ICCT was 1.52M shares.

ICCT) stock’s latest price update

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.26 in relation to previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that ICoreConnect (NASDAQ: ICCT ) stock is rising higher on Monday even without any clear news from the cloud-based software and technology company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why ICCT stock is up today.

ICCT’s Market Performance

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has experienced a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.29% rise in the past month, and a -60.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.70% for ICCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for ICCT’s stock, with a -81.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCT Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.33%, as shares surge +36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +940.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3664. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.12 for the present operating margin

+55.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCoreConnect Inc. stands at -76.11. The total capital return value is set at -104.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -521.13. Equity return is now at value -433.70, with -84.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.