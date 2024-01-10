Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HYMC is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HYMC is 15.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on January 10, 2024 was 209.14K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s stock price has increased by 7.60 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a 4.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. HYMC, +4.66% bounced 3.5% in morning trading Wednesday, as the gold and silver miner’s 1-for-10 reverse stock split took effect. The stock had closed Tuesday at a split-adjusted record low of $1.76, or at 17.6 cents before the split, which the company said was intended to raise the price of the stock above the Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement for listing of $1.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC’s stock has risen by 4.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.29% and a quarterly drop of -8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.30% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.92% for HYMC’s stock, with a -18.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at 21.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.89%, as shares surge +28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw 9.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 67,629 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Jun 05. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 2,125,447 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $23,129 using the latest closing price.

RIDEOUT STANTON K, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 45,621 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that RIDEOUT STANTON K is holding 1,099,177 shares at $15,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06. The total capital return value is set at -36.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.81. Equity return is now at value -116.41, with -23.73 for asset returns.

Based on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), the company’s capital structure generated 213.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.08. Total debt to assets is 54.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.