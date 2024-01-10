Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) has jumped by 0.52 compared to previous close of 17.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that REITs have begun to rally. Many of them still offer significant upside potential. We present three REITs that are still priced at exceptionally low valuations.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HR is 376.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HR on January 10, 2024 was 3.68M shares.

HR’s Market Performance

HR’s stock has seen a -0.23% decrease for the week, with a 10.18% rise in the past month and a 21.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for HR’s stock, with a -0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HR Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.99. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from Hull Robert E, who sale 25,394 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Dec 19. After this action, Hull Robert E now owns 169,257 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $431,952 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Julie F., the EVP – Operations of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, sale 4,100 shares at $17.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Wilson Julie F. is holding 116,233 shares at $70,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -3.75, with -2.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.