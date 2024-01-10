HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Stock Experiences 2.30% Monthly Change

The stock of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has gone down by -2.70% for the week, with a 2.30% rise in the past month and a 10.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.27% for HDB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for HDB’s stock, with a 0.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDB is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HDB is $1949.50, which is $5.28 above the current price. The public float for HDB is 2.53B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on January 10, 2024 was 2.07M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 65.92. However, the company has seen a -2.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

HDB Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.17. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.