Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) has plunged by -1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 15.21, but the company has seen a -2.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that We all have that one neighbor who puts up their Christmas lights the day after Thanksgiving. If you don’t know that person in your town, it’s probably you.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) Right Now?

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HE is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for HE is $7.50, which is -$7.47 below the current market price. The public float for HE is 109.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.46% of that float. The average trading volume for HE on January 10, 2024 was 2.67M shares.

HE’s Market Performance

HE stock saw an increase of -2.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.47% and a quarterly increase of 23.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.83% for HE’s stock, with a -40.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HE Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. saw 5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from RUSSELL KEITH P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Mar 08. After this action, RUSSELL KEITH P now owns 23,447 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., valued at $392,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+10.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 153.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.51. Total debt to assets is 20.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.