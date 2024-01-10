GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Stock Experiences -5.58% Monthly Change

In the past week, GRWG stock has gone down by -0.39%, with a monthly decline of -5.58% and a quarterly plunge of -6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.47% for GrowGeneration Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -17.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) is $4.37, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 56.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRWG on January 10, 2024 was 834.85K shares.

GRWG) stock’s latest price update

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.64 in relation to its previous close of 2.75. However, the company has experienced a -0.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2024-01-04 that Starting the new year marijuana stock investors are looking for more ways to take profits. If you have been following the cannabis sector specifically the publicly traded side then you know how volatility has left most marijuana stocks. That’s the thing volatility can be an advantage to investing but it can also lead to issues. So for instance when there is a volatile decline a recovery can take a while. Yet when there is recovery due to how volatile trading can get recoveries do not last long.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GRWG Trading at 4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw 1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Salaman Michael, who purchase 302,766 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Nov 15. After this action, Salaman Michael now owns 1,240,075 shares of GrowGeneration Corp, valued at $710,138 using the latest closing price.

Lampert Darren, the CEO of GrowGeneration Corp, purchase 21,000 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lampert Darren is holding 1,333,120 shares at $49,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.40 for the present operating margin

+19.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp stands at -58.87. The total capital return value is set at -11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.10. Equity return is now at value -15.87, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.41. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.