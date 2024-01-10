GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 158.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDRX is 74.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.58% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of GDRX was 1.58M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 5.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that The 2024 presidential election promises to be volatile, and that volatility will doubtlessly carry over to your stock portfolio. Historically, elections can double stock market volatility, depending on a handful of variable factors, which makes election stocks important to watch.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has experienced a 1.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.87% drop in the past month, and a 11.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.48% for GDRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

GDRX Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Wagner Scott, who purchase 21,652 shares at the price of $5.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wagner Scott now owns 182,900 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc, valued at $124,806 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Scott, the of GoodRx Holdings Inc, purchase 26,348 shares at $5.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wagner Scott is holding 161,248 shares at $155,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+84.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc stands at -4.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 88.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.81. Total debt to assets is 44.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.