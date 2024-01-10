Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 5.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that Adaptive Biotechnologies offers services related to immunosequencing and immune medicine. Genius Sports’ sports data and technology is used by more than 400 sports organizations worldwide.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GENI is 121.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of GENI was 1.90M shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

GENI stock saw an increase of -1.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.21% and a quarterly increase of 12.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for GENI’s stock, with a 3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $11 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GENI Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw -5.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -30.39, with -23.21 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.