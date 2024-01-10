GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) is above average at 22.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GEHC is 392.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEHC on January 10, 2024 was 2.57M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 77.36, however, the company has experienced a 0.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Here are some dirt-cheap MedTech value stocks – DVA, GEHC, HOLX – which are expected to provide long-term gains.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC’s stock has risen by 0.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.76% and a quarterly rise of 13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for GEHC’s stock, with a 3.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.98. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw -0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.