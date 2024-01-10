FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has seen a -15.04% decrease in the past week, with a -16.59% drop in the past month, and a -53.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.18% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.28% for FTCI’s stock, with a -70.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTCI is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FTCI is 55.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on January 10, 2024 was 2.12M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. However, the company has seen a -15.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-11 that Whether you’re trading penny stocks or higher-priced companies, what’s happening in the stock market today can have a sweeping impact on various trends. Hopefully, I’m telling you something you already know.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $0.65 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares sank -20.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7331. In addition, FTC Solar Inc saw -14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Morris Robert Phelps, who sale 19,791 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, Morris Robert Phelps now owns 173,244 shares of FTC Solar Inc, valued at $14,447 using the latest closing price.

Chatila Ahmad R, the Director of FTC Solar Inc, purchase 13,960 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Chatila Ahmad R is holding 583,158 shares at $10,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -76.62, with -41.87 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.