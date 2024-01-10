FSD Pharma Inc (HUGE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUGE is 16.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of HUGE was 108.37K shares.

HUGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HUGE) has increased by 13.48 when compared to last closing price of 0.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-08-15 that Targeting the Approximate $22 Billion Multiple Sclerosis Drug Treatment Market TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)(CSE:HUGE)(FRA:0K9A) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, is pleased to announce that its late breaking abstract about Phase 1 first-in-human data on Lucid-MS (Lucid-21-302) was selected for presentation at the upcoming MSMilan 2023 – 9th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS meeting scheduled for October 11-13, 2023. Lucid-MS is a potential drug candidate for multiple sclerosis (MS) targeting demyelination, the loss of the protective myelin sheath, in the central nervous system.

HUGE’s Market Performance

HUGE’s stock has risen by 12.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.88% and a quarterly drop of -10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for FSD Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.93% for HUGE’s stock, with a -17.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUGE Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUGE rose by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9512. In addition, FSD Pharma Inc saw 9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUGE

The total capital return value is set at -61.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.22. Equity return is now at value -89.16, with -72.70 for asset returns.

Based on FSD Pharma Inc (HUGE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.66. Total debt to assets is 1.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, FSD Pharma Inc (HUGE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.