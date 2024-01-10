Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FHTX is 17.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of FHTX was 98.18K shares.

The stock price of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FHTX) has plunged by -9.17 when compared to previous closing price of 6.00, but the company has seen a -15.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

FHTX’s Market Performance

FHTX’s stock has fallen by -15.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.77% and a quarterly rise of 57.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.65% for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for FHTX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FHTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $10 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FHTX Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHTX fell by -15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc saw -15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHTX starting from Agresta Samuel, who sale 311,297 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, Agresta Samuel now owns 0 shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,568,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-609.20 for the present operating margin

+58.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc stands at -566.27. The total capital return value is set at -113.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.33. Equity return is now at value -470.38, with -27.62 for asset returns.

Based on Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX), the company’s capital structure generated 45,988.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.78. Total debt to assets is 12.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40,658.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.