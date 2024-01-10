Fedex Corp (FDX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 248.59. However, the company has seen a -1.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Shipping companies enable the transport of raw materials and finished products across oceans and borders. The global marine vessel industry is set to expand over the coming years to reach a market value of $188.57 billion by 2028.

Is It Worth Investing in Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Right Now?

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FDX is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FDX is $296.80, which is $49.55 above the current market price. The public float for FDX is 229.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for FDX on January 10, 2024 was 2.23M shares.

FDX’s Market Performance

FDX stock saw a decrease of -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Fedex Corp (FDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.99% for FDX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.18% for the last 200 days.

FDX Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.99. In addition, Fedex Corp saw -2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from DIETRICH JOHN W, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $252.02 back on Dec 28. After this action, DIETRICH JOHN W now owns 4,745 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $252,020 using the latest closing price.

LANE AMY B, the Director of Fedex Corp, purchase 200 shares at $253.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that LANE AMY B is holding 3,304 shares at $50,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fedex Corp stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.53. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 4.93 for asset returns.

Based on Fedex Corp (FDX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.50. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fedex Corp (FDX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.