Exicure Inc (XCUR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR)’s stock price has increased by 10.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a 7.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the early-stage biotechnology company. Exicure hasn’t released any recent press releases or made any filings that would result in today’s stock rally.

Is It Worth Investing in Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) Right Now?

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XCUR is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for XCUR is 4.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XCUR on January 10, 2024 was 561.10K shares.

XCUR’s Market Performance

XCUR stock saw an increase of 7.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.14% and a quarterly increase of -11.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.57% for Exicure Inc (XCUR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for XCUR stock, with a simple moving average of -26.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XCUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XCUR stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XCUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XCUR in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $0.40 based on the research report published on December 13, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

XCUR Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XCUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XCUR rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5999. In addition, Exicure Inc saw 6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XCUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.35 for the present operating margin

+93.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exicure Inc stands at -8.96. The total capital return value is set at -7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.81. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 11.25 for asset returns.

Based on Exicure Inc (XCUR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 31.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exicure Inc (XCUR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.