Examining the Volatility of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s (TNDM) Stock

In the past week, TNDM stock has gone down by -0.78%, with a monthly gain of 17.08% and a quarterly surge of 53.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.01% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for TNDM’s stock, with a 3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) is $32.00, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 64.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNDM on January 10, 2024 was 1.71M shares.

TNDM) stock’s latest price update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.67 in comparison to its previous close of 28.30, however, the company has experienced a -0.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Tandem Diabetes’ (TNDM) t:slim X2 is the first AID system to be integrated with Abbott’s Freestyle Libre 2 Plus sensor.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TNDM Trading at 27.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +17.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.09. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Allen Dick, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Nov 27. After this action, Allen Dick now owns 19,962 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $94,778 using the latest closing price.

Vosseller Leigh, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchase 6,200 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Vosseller Leigh is holding 11,860 shares at $95,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -56.66, with -20.98 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.