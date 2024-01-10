Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) Stock

The stock of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen a 2.15% increase in the past week, with a 8.63% gain in the past month, and a 3.18% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for PSEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for PSEC’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is above average at 308.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is $5.50, which is -$0.67 below the current market price. The public float for PSEC is 299.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PSEC on January 10, 2024 was 1.98M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 6.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author’s daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies. I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price. Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.

PSEC Trading at 7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw 3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Eliasek M Grier, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Dec 06. After this action, Eliasek M Grier now owns 1,616,130 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $56,700 using the latest closing price.

Eliasek M Grier, the Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Eliasek M Grier is holding 1,606,130 shares at $56,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 32.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.