Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bank Of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Stock

The stock of Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has seen a -0.02% decrease in the past week, with a 7.32% gain in the past month, and a 9.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for BNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is above average at 11.05x. The 36-month beta value for BNS is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BNS is $62.27, which is -$1.82 below than the current price. The public float for BNS is 1.21B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of BNS on January 10, 2024 was 1.81M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has plunged by -1.23 when compared to previous closing price of 48.07, but the company has seen a -0.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference

BNS Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.16. In addition, Bank Of Nova Scotia saw -2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of Nova Scotia stands at +10.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.94. Equity return is now at value 10.08, with 0.55 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.47. Total debt to assets is 15.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.