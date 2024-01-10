Evaluating the Impact of -1.07 Increase on Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s (STX) Stock

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen a -3.12% decrease in the past week, with a 1.69% gain in the past month, and a 20.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for STX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for STX’s stock, with a 19.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for STX is 208.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On January 10, 2024, the average trading volume of STX was 2.38M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) has decreased by -1.07 when compared to last closing price of 80.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that SmileDirectClub (OTCMKTS: SDCCQ ) ceased operating on December 8 after it could not restructure through bankruptcy proceedings. The once high-flying provider of dental aligners was one of many at-risk companies entering the final quarter of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of STX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $70 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

STX Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.44. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc saw -6.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from Teh Ban Seng, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Teh Ban Seng now owns 24,289 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

MOSLEY WILLIAM D, the Chief Executive Officer of Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, sale 1,396 shares at $80.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that MOSLEY WILLIAM D is holding 670,378 shares at $112,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+18.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stands at -7.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value 2207.14, with -9.39 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.