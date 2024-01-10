Evaluating the Impact of 0.10 Increase on Netapp Inc’s (NTAP) Stock

In the past week, NTAP stock has gone down by -0.16%, with a monthly decline of -3.38% and a quarterly surge of 13.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Netapp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for NTAP’s stock, with a 14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NTAP is $89.35, which is $3.28 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 205.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume for NTAP on January 10, 2024 was 1.87M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.10relation to previous closing price of 85.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that NetApp (NTAP) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NTAP Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.19. In addition, Netapp Inc saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $86.67 back on Jan 02. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 61,883 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $1,906,804 using the latest closing price.

O’Callahan Elizabeth M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 871 shares at $89.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that O’Callahan Elizabeth M is holding 11,727 shares at $77,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 70.18, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.