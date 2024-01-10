Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPIX is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EPIX is $20.00, which is $12.95 above the current price. The public float for EPIX is 19.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPIX on January 10, 2024 was 196.97K shares.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX)’s stock price has increased by 11.20 compared to its previous closing price of 6.34. However, the company has seen a 9.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-06 that EPIX is targeting prostate cancer with its lead and only asset EPI-7386. While there’s some rationale to the molecule’s science, there’s not a lot of convincing data yet.

EPIX’s Market Performance

Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) has experienced a 9.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.42% rise in the past month, and a 139.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.54% for EPIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.43% for EPIX’s stock, with a 94.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EPIX Trading at 25.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +29.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, Essa Pharma Inc saw 6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from Virsik Peter, who sale 699 shares at the price of $6.11 back on Jan 05. After this action, Virsik Peter now owns 14,022 shares of Essa Pharma Inc, valued at $4,271 using the latest closing price.

Parkinson David Ross, the Chief Executive Officer of Essa Pharma Inc, purchase 9,223 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Parkinson David Ross is holding 65,675 shares at $21,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

The total capital return value is set at -20.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.00. Equity return is now at value -17.00, with -16.69 for asset returns.

Based on Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 42.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.