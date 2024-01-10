Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.20 in relation to previous closing price of 95.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing – Electronics sector might want to consider either Emerson Electric (EMR) or Eaton (ETN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMR is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EMR is $109.62, which is $15.0 above the current price. The public float for EMR is 567.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on January 10, 2024 was 3.02M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a 6.65% rise in the past month and a -1.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.36% for EMR’s stock, with a 4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $118 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EMR Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.21. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Krishnan Ram R., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $96.09 back on Dec 15. After this action, Krishnan Ram R. now owns 97,310 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $1,201,112 using the latest closing price.

Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, the President & CEO of Emerson Electric Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $88.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca is holding 148,542 shares at $881,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.91 for the present operating margin

+45.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 13.82, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 42.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.61. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.